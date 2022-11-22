A Goodhue County sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting about 1 p.m. Tuesday. The deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sheriff Marty Kelly. The suspect was taken to a local hospital. The suspect's condition is unknown as of 3 p.m., according to Kelly.
The incident occurred on Levee Road near Bay Point Park.
"The investigation is ongoing with the Red Wing Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension being the lead agencies," Kelly said.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as details are released.
