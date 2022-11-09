The official results for the 2022 general election were reported by early Wednesday morning.
City Council
The Red Wing City Council will have new faces join following the general election.
Incumbent Becky Norton and newcomers Janie Farrar, Ron Goggin and Vicki Jo Lambert won their elections in their respective wards.
Janie Farrar won the at-large seat over Chad Kono with 3,870 votes to 2,961.
Ron Goggin will take over the 1st and 2nd Ward seat on the City Council. With each of the four precincts reporting, Goggin won with 59.07% of the votes over the incumbent seat holder, Dean Hove.
Current council member Becky Norton will continue to serve as the 3rd Ward representative after finishing with 51.53% of the votes. Only 49 votes separated Norton and Jason Snyder who finished with a total of 845 votes. Norton finished with 894 votes with both 3rd Ward precincts reporting.
Vicki Jo Lambert will take the 4th Ward seat on the City Council after winning 55.91% of the votes in the two Ward 4 precincts. Lambert finished with 817 votes over Ted Seifert’s 642 votes.
MN House and Senate
The Minnesota House of Representatives and state Senate will have new representatives for the districts.
Official results confirm that the House of Representatives District 20A will be represented by Pam Altendorf after receiving 51.79% of the votes.
Altendorf had a total of 10,607 votes Tuesday evening compared to 7,698 votes for Laurel Stinson with and 2,158 for Roger Kittelson.
Minnesota State Senate District will be represented by Steve Drazkowski with 61.67% of votes reported by all of the 91 total precincts on Tuesday evening.
Sheriff
Marty Kelly will continue to hold the Goodhue County Sheriff position over Josh Hanson. Kelly held 57.71% of the total votes reported early Wednesday morning.
School Board and referendum
The Red Wing school board referendum passed in the general election with 4,394 votes, which was 56.56% of the total votes.
Official results for school board members were reported by early Wednesday morning.
Candidates with the most votes were Terese "Mrs. B." Bjornstad with 19.46% of votes, Jim Bryant with 17.08% and Rachel Marshall Schoenfelder 13.08%.
For final results reported by the office of the Secretary of State visit Electionresults.sos.state.mn.us.
