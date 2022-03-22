Phoenix Theatre thinks you need a laugh, and they can identify. Their new production, “Fuddy Meers," by David Lindsay-Abaire, is a dark, yet madcap comedy that takes the audience on a wild ride of discovery, along with its central character.
The New York Times calls “Fuddy Meers,” “[A] dark, sweet and thoroughly engaging comedy.”
The play opens in Claire’s bedroom as she awakens to yet another day in which her memory is wiped clean. Claire has a rare form of amnesia that allows her to retain information throughout the day, but every morning, she starts all over again, learning about herself and her life. Claire is introduced to her husband who has a secret past, her stoner son, and several others while the audience is also meeting them for the first time. The characters are slowly revealed to Claire and the audience throughout the play. There is the masked limping man who lisps and introduces himself as Claire’s brother, her mother who’s had a stroke and struggles with speech, a strange man who goes everywhere with his puppet, and a police officer with a secret.
“Fuddy Meers” takes serious topics and presents them with zany, sometimes slapstick comic relief. This fast-paced comedy takes you on a raucous journey through Claire’s day.
Who can Claire trust? How does she know when she can’t remember anything? The audience learns with Claire who the “good guys” and the “bad guys” are among this odd cast of characters; assumptions are made and corrected.
They learn about her past along with her and even begin to interpret her mother Gertie’s stroke talk.
Director Jillynne Raymond is enthusiastic about the show and cast,
“This dark comedy offers complex characters that I knew would be fun to develop with our local talented actors,” Raymond said. “And what a team we have. Each cast member is dedicated to their character development and the overall play.”
Expounding more on the characters, Raymond adds, “Theater mirrors life and there is plenty of life in this witty, dark comedy. Everyone is going through something…each character’s level of desperation hinges on a barrier (or more) to overcome in a short period of time.”
Cast members include Derek Achen, Geoff Bruce, Meghan Knapp, Kari McCord, Helene Olson-Reed, Marcy Watzl and Charlie Woodruff.
Aside from director, Jillynne Raymond, the production team includes Russell Johnson, Spencer Walther, Jillynne Raymond and Spencer Walther. As often happens in community theater, properties and costumes were scraped together using the, “I’ve got that,” method with special costume help from Olson-Reed.
