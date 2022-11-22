A Goodhue County sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting about 1 p.m. Tuesday. The deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sheriff Marty Kelly. The suspect was taken to a local hospital.
The incident occurred on Levee Road near Bay Point Park.
"The investigation is ongoing with the Red Wing Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension being the lead agencies," Kelly said.
Tuesday evening, Red Wing Police Chief Gordon Rohr released a statement describing the events leading up to the shooting.
About 1 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy called for assistance after seeing a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot along Levee Road. The deputy reported the vehicle appeared to have been in an accident and a male suspect was walking away from the scene.
A short time later, the deputy requested emergency assistance from other officers and radioed that shots were fired and requested medical aid to the scene, according to Rohr’s statement..
Red Wing Police, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Goodhue County sheriff’s deputies and Red Wing Fire responded.
Medical aid was provided to the male suspect and the deputy involved in this incident. Both were transported by Red Wing Ambulance to a local hospital.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrived a short time later to take over the investigation into this incident.
The deputy was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Red Wing chief. The male suspect was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment of his injuries, Rohr stated. No further update on his condition is available as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Rohr directed further questions to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
