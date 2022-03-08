Three separate cut fiber-optic lines resulted in phone and television interruptions in southeastern Minnesota on Tuesday, March 8.
Dan Pecarina is the president of HBC, a company that provides fiber-optic networks to homes and businesses across southern Minnesota. He told the Republican Eagle that two of the cuts occurred Monday evening between Wabasha and Lake City.
The damage to the fiber between Wabasha and Lake City was due to shifting ground.
Pecarina explained, “If there is rock nearby and the ground freezes and thaws, there can be some issues.”
Due to the recent weather patterns and temperatures, a few rocks shifted and cut the fiber.
According to Pecarina, a HBC fiber-optic line has not been cut by rocks in a few years. The most common reason for an interruption to phone, television and internet services is an accidental severing of a fiber while digging.
The interruption of phone and national television channels was due to the third cut, which was reported around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. This incident was the result of a rodent chewing on the fiber near Mankato.
Pecarina said, “We have multiple fiber routes throughout southern Minnesota, that's why we rarely go down.” He added, “It took three different situations to cause any kind of disruption of service.”
According to HBC, the majority of their phone customers were unaffected; Pecarina estimated that only 10% of business and private customers had an issue with their phone. One was the Red Wing Public Schools.
HBC had fixed the problem by 9:30 a.m.
