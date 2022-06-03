A pleasure boat and barge collided just before 6 p.m. Friday, knocking a 45-year-old man and four children in the Mississippi River near Red Wing, according to a Goodhue County sheriff’s report.
The boat, driven by Jeremy Koenig, had stalled and then was struck by the barge, capsizing the boat. Koenig’s 5-year-old son was stuck underneath the boat, but Koenig was able to locate him. The child is currently in Mayo Rochester pediatric ICU.
Koenig and the three other children were treated at the scene and released. Life-saving measures were performed on the 5-year-old, who was taken by ambulance to the hospital, according to the report.
Authorities responded at approximately 5:48 p.m. on Friday, after the Goodhue County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a boat accident between a barge and boat with several people in the water near Ole Miss Marina in Red Wing.
Koenig and the four children were all wearing lifejackets, the report said.
The sheriff’s report stated no alcohol was involved, and the boat was having mechanical problems and unable to move out of the barge’s path.
The investigation is active and ongoing, the report stated.
Officials from the following agencies responded to the incident: Pierce County Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office, Ellsworth Wisconsin Fire Department, Red Wing Fire Department, Red Wing Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.