Some road closures in Red Wing are to be expected this week for road improvements.
Highway 61 is currently undergoing many improvements through the Red Wing area.
Hallstrom Drive Closure at Twin Bluff Rd
Hallstrom Drive will be closed at the Twin Bluff Road intersection beginning Friday, July 21.
“During this time, Twin Bluff Road and Spruce Drive will remain open to through traffic. The intersection will reopen by Friday afternoon, July 28,” the city of Red Wing stated in a news release.
Highway 61 Closure at Ski Road
The Ski Road Intersection on Highway 61 will be closed beginning Thursday, July 20 near Frontenac.
During this closure construction crews will be constructing passing lanes.
“The closure means people traveling from Red Wing to Frontenac on Highway 61 will need to
use the detour – Highway 58 south of Red Wing to Goodhue County Road 5 east to Goodhue
County Road 2,” the city said in a news release.
During this portion of the project, additions of passing lanes in both directions will be constructed at the closed intersection. According to MnDOT, this will help to reduce congestion and allow for safer passing.
“This work is part of the project that is resurfacing approximately 10 miles of Highway 61 from
Lake City to Red Wing. It also includes realigning some intersections to increase visibility,
widening the road in multiple places to accommodate a bike lane, upgrading guardrails, and
completing bridge maintenance,” the news release stated.
The work along Highway 61 north of Lake City is estimated to be complete by early Aug.
Wells Creek Bridge improvements started July 5 and are estimated to be completed mid-August. This area is closed to all traffic.
Traffic Impacts:
• Motorists who don't need to access properties in the work zone should use Goodhue County Road 5 in Lake City and Highway 58 in Red Wing to detour around the project site.
• A Goodhue County Road 2 detour in Frontenac will allow access for residents and businesses as well as those trying to reach Frontenac State Park during construction.
