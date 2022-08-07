Monday, Aug. 8
Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board, 3:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Red Wing Library Board workshop, 6 p.m., Red Wing Public Library Foot Room.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Goodhue County Committee of the Whole, 8 a.m., Zumbrota City Hall.
Goodhue County Board, 10 a.m., Goodhue County Fair.
Friday, Aug. 12
Red Wing City Council Canvassing meeting, 7 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 15
Goodhue County Board budget workshop, 4 p.m., Government Center administration conference room.
Goodhue County Planning Advisory Commission, 6 p.m., Government Center.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Goodhue County Committee of the Whole, 8:30 a.m., Government Center.
Goodhue County Board, 9 a.m., Government Center.
Goodhue County Committee of the Whole, 10 a.m., Government Center.
Goodhue County Health and Human Services Board, 10:30 a.m., Government Center.
Goodhue County Board special session, 7:30 p.m., Leon Town Hall.
Sheldon Theatre Board, 5:15 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.
Red Wing Planning Commission, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Red Wing Youth Commission workshop, 6 p.m.
For meeting links and more information, visit
www.red-wing.org, www.fwps.org, www.co.pierce.wi.us, www.ellsworth.k12.wi.us, www.co.goodhue.mn.us, www.villageofellsworth.org
