In order for young students to become proficient readers, they must have access to books.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 61% of low-income families do not have any books in their homes for children to read.
Having access to reading materials can drastically increase a childs ability to read.
Merely 70% of kindergarten students who received help from book donation programs became more proficient in reading.
Reading can be considered as one of the most important things parents can do to prepare their children for school and the United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties is placing books into the hands of young readers through a new program called the Blue Bookshelf.
“[United Way] is really at a place where the foundation is set, and we can continue to expand and reach more of our service area,” United Way Executive Director Nicolle Mechelke said. “One of the ways we do that is through our early childhood literacy programming like the Blue Bookshelf.”
A Blue Bookshelf is filled with diverse books geared toward children from birth through the 3rd-grade level, which are placed in locations where families with young children often visit, such as laundromats, community centers and public schools.
There are currently 11 Blue Bookshelves in Red Wing, Goodhue and Cannon Falls, with more locations soon to come in Lake City, Wabasha and Prairie Island.
“We know our libraries are great resources, but this is a way for kids who are waiting for their [families] to go pick up a book, take it home, and start their own library,” Mechelke said.
United Way writes grants for the books and takes direct donations for the program.
With these grants and donations, they are able to choose which books to place on the shelves, making sure to have a wide variety of multicultural and bilingual books available for the children.
“It’s a real community initiative,” Mechelke said. “You’ve got students who are making the bookshelves– think about the carpentry skills and the teamwork that students are learning– and then we get businesses to donate the signage.”
Students in Red Wing High School shop classes build the bookshelves, which then get sent to Falk Auto Body for painting, and finally, SCS Elevator Products makes the signage in both English and Spanish. When they’re completed, local businesses and community members sponsor the bookshelves and take the initiative to keep them stocked with books.
For more information on how to sponsor a bookshelf, contact United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties at 651-388-6309 or teamunited@unitedwaygwp.org.
“The stewards of these bookshelves– the businesses and the individuals, really get a hands-on [experience] picking out the books and making them their own,” Mechelke said. “Not only are they donating philanthropically, but they can really see the impact of these bookshelves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.