Voters in the Red Wing school district approved the renewal of a tax levy of $1,650 per student to supplement money provided by the state for education in the Nov. 8 election.
In the race for three school board seats, Terese Bjornstadand and Rachel Marshall Schoenfelder will join the board in January. Incumbent Jim Bryant was reelected. Incumbent Holly Tauer fell short of retaining her seat on the board.
The referendum on the tax levy passed with nearly the same margin as the original levy in 2018, 1,088 votes. The levy will continue through 2030.
“We will be able to continue to move forward and build upon our mission of educating and inspiring all of our students,” interim Superintendent Frank Norton said Wednesday morning. “This is good news for the Red Wing community.”
The unofficial result was 4,936-3,847. Yes votes represented 56.20% of the votes cast. The School Board will meet Monday to certify the election.
Board member Arlen Diercks, who is stepping down from the School Board, noted when he was elected to the board eight years ago the district faced multi-million dollar cuts to balance its budget.
Three times during those eight years, voters have approved referendums to supplement school financing.
“This shows our community's commitment to giving our students the best education possible,” he said. “I'm so proud of our community for its willingness to financially support our children's education.”
The school board and administrators had stressed that the levy was a continuation of the levy approved in 2018 and not a new tax
In the race for seats on the board, Terese Bjornstad topped the list, followed by Jim Bryant and Rachel Marshall Schoenfelder. Incumbent Holly Tauer fell 225 votes short of reelection.
Bjorstad is a retired Red Wing Public Schools teacher. Before retirement, Bryant worked as a police officer, served on the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners and managed an insurance company. Schoenfelder is a physician assistant at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing in the pediatric department.
Here is how voters cast ballots for the candidates and the percentage of votes each received:
Terese "Mrs. B." Bjornstad, 4,196, 19.46%
Jim Bryant, 3,683, 17.08%
Rachel Marshall Schoenfelder, 2,820, 13.08%
Holly Tauer, 2,595, 12.04%
Kayla Anderson, 2,380, 11.04%
Jason Ramstad, 1,992, 9.24%
Heather Rudawski, 1,439, 6.67%
Benjamin Winter, 1,297, 6.02%
Kristen Titus, 1,121, 5.20%
