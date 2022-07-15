At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single motorcycle crash with injuries on state Highway 63 near U.S. Highway 10 in Ellsworth Township.
It was determined Kyle Fautt, 44 years old from Ellsworth, was operating a 1998 Honda motorcycle northbound on State Highway 63 near U.S. Highway 10 when he lost control while approaching the intersection and laid the motorcycle down.
Fautt had a passenger identified as Alicia Fautt, 34 years old also from Ellsworth. Both were thrown from the motorcycle and the motorcycle came to rest in the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 10.
Kyle Fautt was transported from the scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries. Alicia Fautt was transported from the scene by Life Link III Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, Ellsworth Fire Department and Life Link III Helicopter.
