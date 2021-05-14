Two fires have been set in the East Seventh Street food pantry put on by the Red Wing Area Mutual Aid group in the past several weeks. Although the who/why details are unknown, the group urges community members instead to focus on all the good the pantries do.
Group administrator Kelly Byers said, “While we do not have a motive as to why this pantry was targeted twice. We can only speculate. We are hopeful that these are isolated incidents. The pantries have helped so many and brought many people together. We would prefer to focus on the good they are doing.”
The East Seventh Street food pantry is owned by Byers’ mom, Zelda Copley, and has been targeted twice. The fires have started from book pages that were lit ablaze and placed in the pantry. Thankful, there was not a lot of damage to the pantry with only a few food items destroyed.
This has been the only destructive incident that has taken place inside one of the pantries.
The Red Wing Mutual Aid group was started by Bryce Eno late last summer to help those who were struggling after losing their jobs due to COVID-19. It is now a group of like minded individuals whose purpose is to bring together the people of Red Wing and surrounding areas.
Building pantries seemed like a great solution to help those in need, Byers said.
After starting a Facebook page asking for donations to build the pantries and people to host them, the first pantry was built and in use by Oct. 5, 2020. Five more pantries followed soon after.
The pantries are located at:
1201 S. Park St.
437 E. Seventh St.
515 Green St.
521 Maple St.
979 Burton St.
875 Snowbird Drive
“The pantries’ purpose is to provide essential food items and other necessities to anyone who needs them. Our motto being, Solidarity not Charity. Take what you need, leave what you can,” Byers said.
Each pantry is adopted through the group by community members and is filled on a weekly basis.
The group is looking forward to how much their operation is expected to grow, with two more pantries already in the works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.