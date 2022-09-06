An airplane crash occurred at the Red Wing Regional Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the afternoon at about 1:39pm.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash located about one half mile west of the airport in a field on the airport property along Highway 35.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, it was determined a 2012 Glass Air Super II SFT left an airport in Rochester at 12:20pm for a training flight to the Red Wing Regional Airport in Bay City.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing.
“Two individuals were killed in the crash. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) to arrive on scene to investigate the crash,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
