Minnesota State Patrol reported on Thursday, Dec. 23, that an officer responded to an accident at 6:09 a.m. with non-life threatening injuries.
A Chevy Colorado was traveling southbound on County Road 31 and a Toyota Avalon was traveling northbound on Highway 61 when the vehicles collided.
The driver of the Toyota, 69-year-old James Plucker of Red Wing, was transported to the Mayo Clinic Health System, Red Wing, with non-life threatening injuries. The airbags in the Toyota were deployed.
The driver of the Chevy, 34-year-old Landon Williams of Welch, had no reported injuries and the air bags did not deploy.
Both individuals were wearing a seat belt, and alcohol was not involved.
Goodhue County sheriff's office, the Prairie Island police department, and Red Wing ambulance aided Minnesota State Patrol on the scene.
