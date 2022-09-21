The Red Wing Fire Department responded to a two vehicle accident with one of the vehicles hitting a house and striking its gas meter.
At 1:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the fire department was dispatched to Highway 61 and Fern Avenue for the accident.
Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within three minutes of receiving the call and identified an accident scene spread across both directions of Highway 61. Three patients were transported from the scene with two requiring extrication.
A portion of the home sustained significant damage.
Highway 61 was shut down for approximately 1 hour while emergency crews stabilized and cleared the incident.
Apparatus used on the scene included three fire engines, three advanced life support ambulances and two chief officers. The Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Red Wing Public Works, Goodhue County Dispatch, Minnesota Department of Transportation and Xcel Energy-Gas/Electric assisted on the scene. Miesville Fire and Ellsworth Ambulance were called to provide fire and ambulance coverage for the city while Red Wing crews were on the incident.
