Teacher appreciation week is May 2-8 and Assistant Principal Bobbi Seleski at Twin Bluff School created something special to celebrate their teachers: an interactive game show!
“It is a super fun way to celebrate us teachers during this unusual school year,” Leah Harris, kindergarten teacher, said.
Each day, every teacher can spin the game show wheel once to win a prize or get assigned a fun activity to do to earn points for a prize.
Some of the fun activities are:
Singing in the hallway
Writing anonymous letters to colleagues
Tossing marshmallows at another teacher while they are teaching
The idea came from Assistant Principal Seleski and then the administrative team went with a full game show theme.
“The teachers that I have been so grateful to work with this year have been so positive during such different and stressful school year,” Harris said. “These teachers have been through so many different struggles and they always figure out a way to continue to be the best teachers for these kids. Whether these teachers are figuring out how to teach hybrid or distance learning, they have been able to be flexible to continue to teach all of our kids.”
If you missed teacher appreciation week, you don’t have to wait til next year to show your teacher some support. Teachers can appreciate words of encouragement, cards, and/or sweets any day of the year.
