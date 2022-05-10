After two years of COVID-19 grade configurations, Red Wing Public Schools are transitioning back to a previous model for 2022-2023, making Twin Bluff a middle school once again.
Sunnyside Elementary will now be for students in kindergarten and first grade, Burnside Elementary for second through fourth grades, Twin Bluff for grades 5-7 and the high school for 8-12.
During the height of the pandemic, the district changed grade configurations to better assist in social distancing.
“Sunnyside, Burnside and Twin Bluff were temporarily K-6 schools and [the high school] a 7-12 school,” Superintendent Karsten Anderson said.
This meant there was no middle school, but district leaders believed the decision was best for the health and safety of their students.
“Overall, the current model worked well considering the circumstances to address concerns related to COVID,” Anderson said. “There have been some behavioral issues throughout the district . . . , including issues at the high school, [but] the number of students in the high school this year likely impacted student behavior.”
Now that positive COVID-19 cases in the area have decreased, Anderson and other administrators feel confident that going back to the old model is the right choice, making Twin Bluff a middle school.
“We value the middle school model, which was used for many years before the temporary arrangement was made due to COVID,” Anderson said. “We are excited to move back to the middle school model and will work diligently this summer to plan for a successful transition.”
Open house
The district is holding open houses to encourage enrollment for Sunnyside, Burnside and Twin Bluff in the coming weeks from 5-7 p.m.
Dates include:
May 12 for Sunnyside
May 17 for Burnside
May 19 for Twin Bluff
