After over a year of canceled shows and virtual performances, the Sheldon Theatre is opening its doors for a live crowd.

The in-person events will kick-off on Saturday, May 22 with Shoreline Dance recitals.

Sheldon Theatre Executive Director Jeff Larson told a reporter, “we can’t wait to see an audience inside the Sheldon again, and we’re so thankful to the people of Red Wing and all of Minnesota for staying safe and getting vaccinated at a level that allows us to reopen this soon. With country, rock and bluegrass coming up in June and July, we have the perfect lineup for a long-overdue reminder of how much fun live events are.”

The reopening of the Sheldon not only means the ability to see live performances, it is also an opportunity to give back to the community. Leah Adams, the audience services manager for the Sheldon, told the Republican Eagle that the number of volunteers with the threatre is much lower than previously and that staff is looking for more people willing to volunteer with the nonprofit.

“If you are interested in becoming a Sheldon volunteer, please contact volunteer@sheldontheatre.org,” said Adams.