When a wild turkey hit Richard Esquivel's motorcycle he lost control, crashing in the roadway.
At about 2:56 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office was notified of the single motorcycle crash with injury. The accident occurred on State Highway 35 in Diamond Bluff Township.
Esquivel, a 63-year-old from Eden Prairie, was operating a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Highway 35 when the turkey entered the road and hit the motorcycle. When Esquivel attempted to stop he lost control.
Esquivel was transported from the scene by Red Wing Ambulance Service to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing.
Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the Prescott Police Department, Ellsworth Fire Department and Red Wing Fire Department.
