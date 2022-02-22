The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that a truck had gone through the ice Feb.19 near Methodist Beach Point on Lake Pepin.
A four-seasons deputy and a DNR officer responded to the call at 10:50 a.m. on different airboats, according to a news release.
Upon arrival they noticed a vehicle nearly fully submerged in the water. Fortunately, the driver was able to get out of the truck right away and was unharmed.
The driver told officers he was not from the area and was unaware ice surrounding that part of Lake Pepin tends to be thin due to water conditions, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Siewet’s Towing from Red Wing removed the vehicle on Feb.20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.