Over the weekend outside of the Red Wing Arts, community members gathered for a tree lighting tradition.
The Tree for All is located outside the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery near Levee Park. The tree has become a tradition for Red Wing Arts and is a symbol of community coming together.
“This project was started in 2019 with an idea from one of our volunteers, and it is made from granny squares,” Red Wing Arts Executive Director Emily Guida-Foos said.
A group of community members created each square with a goal to make a tree cover.
“We had about 20 community members make the squares, and they were stitched together to become the Tree for All,” Guida-Foos said.
During the Holiday Stroll each year since its first year, Red Wing Arts hosts a lighting ceremony and shares the Tree for All story with the community.
“We have lit it every year since. It has been in multiple locations, but we are glad to have it back home next to our Red Wing Arts Depot and Gallery,” Guida-Foos said.
The tree cover includes more than 1,200 granny squares. Each square is made with different colors and a variety of patterns.
Volunteers began making the squares in May 2019, and they completed the squares by the Holiday Stroll in November 2019.
“We began the project in May and progressed over the summer with community members crocheting the squares. The goal was to create a covering for a holiday tree,” Red Wing Arts website states.
A volunteer at Red Wing Arts brought the idea to life and was a force behind making the Tree for All a reality.
“We hardly believed it was possible ourselves. It started slow and then gathered steam as other fiber lovers came together,” volunteer Peg Hansen said on the Red Wing Arts website.
The group of volunteers made many of the granny squares during the 2019 Red Wing Arts Summer Concert Series.
“The Summer Concert Series became our meet-up and here we are in November with a colorful result of community in action through fiber art,” Hansen said.
The Tree for All will be located outside of Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery during the holiday season.
