Firefighters often experience traumatic events and help people when they are at their worst. Before a firefighter can rush to an emergency situation there is a lengthy training process to ensure they are prepared.
The Red Wing Fire Department has two stations in town. They are budgeted for 30 paid-on-call firefighters.
In Red Wing there are also 24 career firefighter paramedics and four staff members that includes the fire chief, assistant fire chief, fire marshal and fire inspector.
The department responds to thousands of calls each year.
“Last year, the fire department ran just under 4,400 calls for the year, and that is why we are allocated so many firefighters to our departments,” Fire Chief Mike Warner said.
Each firefighter goes through a training process before they can respond to calls.
“We have two different tracks for training. We have paid on-call firefighters and then we also have career firefighters,” Warner said.
When the hiring process starts, interested candidates can apply for the open position.
After submitting the application there are various steps that they need to complete before they are fully hired and can begin their duties.
“After the application is submitted there are several steps in the process. One is a reference check and then following that we have interviews. After interviews there is a physical agility test, because we need to make sure applicants are physically able to do the job,” Warner said.
After the physical agility test the applicants go through a medical evaluation and a psychological evaluation.
Once they are hired the Red Wing Fire Department sends the new hires to the fire academy.
“We actually send them to the fire academy so that they can get the certifications needed to become a firefighter. The program starts in early January and ends early in August and it is one day a week,” Warner said.
Once the paid on-call firefighters complete the fire academy program they are certified and hold a firefighter license with the state of Minnesota.
The Red Wing Fire Department usually hires one paid-on-call firefighter each year. Depending on the year, they may add more to their roster.
“This year we are looking to put five paid-on-call firefighters through this process. We like to hire once a year for a paid on-call position. We look at our roster each year and look ahead to see if anyone is anticipating leaving or retiring,” Warner said.
“This last opening that we filled was created because we hired some of our paid on-call firefighters as full-time firefighters. So sometimes there are openings because of that,” he continued.
For career firefighters, the training and hiring process is similar, but the major difference is that applicants for the paid on-call position must have no prior experience as a firefighter.
In order to apply for the full-time firefighter positions, applicants have to have their firefighter certification and paramedic certification.
Many firefighters start out in a paid on-call position and then move into a full time position once they have the experience needed. The full-time positions still go through the full application process with evaluations and physical agility tests.
“When hiring, we need to make sure that the individual is a trusted member of our community,” Warner said.
“We unfortunately see people at their worst time, and we need to make sure that our firefighters are physically and mentally able to handle the job and everything that is involved with it,” he continued.
The training doesn’t stop there. After becoming a certified firefighter there are certification renewal requirements and other mandatory training throughout their careers.
“Firefighters have to renew their certifications every three years, and there is continued education throughout the career,” Warner said.
Currently the paid on-call positions for the year are filled and newly hired paid on-call firefighters will begin the training process.
For anyone interested in becoming a firefighter with the city of Red Wing in the future, the fire department posts its listings online at the city of Red Wing’s website and on the Red Wing Fire Department’s social media.
Each year the department holds an open house during the application period for interested individuals to learn more about what it is like to be a firefighter.
“Each year we have an open house during the application period. We go out to our training tower, and we show people what it is like to be a paid on-call firefighter. We show the equipment and the drills and explain what they do,” Warner said.
