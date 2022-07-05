Red Wing Police Department, Red Wing Fire Department and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office will participate in a training exercise on Thursday, July 7, at Red Wing High School.
The training exercise will last from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and there will be a significant emergency response presence on school grounds during that time. Red Wing High School will be closed for the day.
Citizens are asked to stay away from the area while training is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.