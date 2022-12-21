Every Wednesday night when driving through Red Wing you may come across a group of runners or see the lights from their headlamps up on the bluff.
The Red Wing Trail Community recently started this year. They get together each week to build a running and hiking community.
Red Wing resident Alex Simanski started the group over the summer and has opened it up to the community.
He started the group about two months ago and created a Facebook page to notify the community of what he was doing with this group and what it is all about.
The group runs all around Red Wing, Simanski’s favorite routes include the bluff trails.
“Last year at my boxing gym we would hike the bluffs and then do boxing workouts at the top. After I closed the gym I wanted to keep doing something like that,” Simanski said.
“I love the trails and the bluffs, and I love the hills. Ideally in the summertime I want to take people through the trails in Red Wing to see views they don’t normally see when they are on their runs at Bay Point,” he continued.
The group of runners takes advantage of the many trails that are open year round in Red Wing. They regularly run at Memorial Park, He Mni Can/Barn Bluff and Frontenac.
“It can be hard to be motivated to run in the winter, and we still do the bluffs since they are open in the winter. But with a group like this it helps to get out there and stay motivated in the winter months,” Simanski said.
He hopes to grow the group and create a place for people to come together and enjoy outdoor running and hiking all year long.
“Everybody can use the extra motivation, for me when I run six days a week running with people one or two of those days makes it really fun and enjoyable. When you get into fitness you have to find some joy in it and find love in the grind,” he said.
The group is open to runners at any level. Both beginners and seasoned, experienced runners can join the group each week.
“The options are open. We can run toward Colvill or Bay Point or Memorial. It just depends on what we want to do that week,” he said.
The group is relatively small still since the group is new. Each week different people join in.
“On a really good week we can get up to six to eight people there to join in, and I’m hoping that we can add more days in the week to run once we get a good foundation,” he said.
Simanski is a trail runner and has been training for longer runs that include large inclines at long distances. This group and the runs they go on in Red Wing help him to train for races.
“This is one of the best cities to train in for what I like to do with trail running, because Minnesota doesn’t have a lot of hills. Here we have three bluffs that all offer several climbs and various terrain to train on,” he said.
Simanski hopes to do a race next spring in Red Wing and promote the group more to the community and get people active and involved in the group.
“I plan on doing a race next year and hopefully that will put us on the map, that way people will be able to learn about our community and we can grow the group,” he said.
The group meets at Levee Park every Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. and is open to anyone who would like to join. For more information about the group and to find out where they are running each week visit their Facebook page, Red Wing Trail Community.
