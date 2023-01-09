Tyler Jacob returned to his home in Minnesota at the end of last March after being imprisoned by Russians while fleeing Ukraine. He was released March 22 after being detained for 10 days and soon returned home.
Jacob is the son of Cannon Falls resident John Quinn and grew up in Winona before moving to Ukraine last fall in order to be with his wife. Jacob was fleeing Ukraine on a bus that was stopped in Armyansk, Crimea, where he was detained by the Russians.
Jacob was fleeing to Turkey via Crimea when the bus he was on stopped at a processing station in Armyansk and everyone was questioned. After a short interrogation, he was released but then pulled off the bus for more questioning while they all waited for processing. He said that once the authorities figured out he was American, the interrogation deepened, and they began asking if he had other passports, ultimately suspecting him of being a spy.
After being released back to the bus following that second, lengthier questioning, Jacob said he was detained for a third time right before his bus was set to leave and ended up missing it. Passengers on the bus got word back to his wife what had happened, which set off the chain of events to get him released.
Jacob said that he was brought a document that the Russians told him said they could only keep him 48 hours if he signed, but he would not sign it without having his passport returned to him. The Russians refused, and he said that it was maybe the best decision he made, as who knows what it actually said and what the consequences could have been.
Jacob was brought before a Russian court and charged with not presenting his passport at the border, which was a lie. The Russians even brought in a border guard to testify against Jacob, who he said he had never seen before.
Jacob was sentenced to 10 days in prison – minus the two days he already had been detained – which he said gave him a reference for when he would get out as long as the Russians did not find an excuse to detain him longer.
Jacob said that his cell mates were friendly and one even helped him get in touch with his wife when he found out Jacob did not have a phone. Jacob used the cell mate's cell phone to send an Instagram message to his wife once a day after the first five days of no contact with the outside world.
They informed Jacob that it was a legend that the best American spies were undercover English teachers, which he said he found far from reassuring, given he was actually an English teacher.
The Russians kept their word and released Jacob on March 22 at 8 p.m. However, there was no travel after 8 p.m. so the interrogator helped him find the one hotel that would give a room to someone who did not have a visa.
This started the mad scramble to get Jacob home as soon as possible with only $100 to his name.
Jacob described the process of getting home as intense. He said he converted his $100 to Russian rubles and got on a train to Moscow, a 32-hour trip. However, he had nowhere to stay once he got there, no way to book a flight due to the sanctions against Russia and nowhere to spend the night.
Jacob’s father, John Quinn, was able to find someone who knew a woman in Russia who gave him a place to stay for the night and a ride to the airport the next day. Quinn was able to book Jacob a flight directly through a Turkish airline to Turkey. From there he could make his way to the United States.
However, disaster almost struck after Jacob reached the airport.
Despite the assurances of the authorities who released him that he had the proper paperwork to leave the country, Jacob was nearly detained again by the border authorities at the airport. However, he was eventually released and allowed to board his plane.
“Once the wheels were off the ground, I knew everything would be golden after,” Jacob said about finally leaving Russia.
Jacob traveled to Turkey where he met his wife and daughter and then made his way back to the United States to prepare for their arrival here.
“Oh, my goodness, seeing the wife again was just unexplainable,” he said about contacting his family after his release. “Not really being able to communicate with her for 10 whole days and then going through the traumas that both of us went through, seeing each other’s smiles again, I can’t put it into words. The feeling of seeing her again, especially thinking for a while that I was never going to get out of Russia and never get to see them again.”
Jacob said that ultimately, everything that happened had a silver lining as it got his family out of Ukraine faster than it otherwise would have, speeding the process of moving them to the United States.
