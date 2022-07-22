Red Wing residents are looking for ways to save on household items due to the rising cost of goods and the staff at second-hand stores have the solution – thrifting.
“People are shifting to thrifting,” Annadee’s Closet store manager Jolene King said. “We get so many more people coming in on a daily basis now. We are seeing more people than ever before.”
Over the past six months, the store’s foot traffic has gone up by at least 50%, according to King.
“It’s the economy and people can’t pay regular prices for clothes anymore,” she said. “We have products that customers need at more affordable prices. We see 50 to 100 daily people now.”
Annadee’s Closet is owned by Red Wing Area Seniors, a nonprofit organization helping local seniors stay active in the community. All sales go directly back into the organization to fund events, activities and more.
At the store, Kim Wojcik, executive director of area seniors, is noticing people are shopping more for clothes, household items and decor.
“Those are the things people seem to be after the most,” she said. “All that and bedding, towels, dishes, silverware - it’s the stuff that is too crazy priced at regular stores and can easily be bought here.”
All of the merchandise are donated by local community members who are trying to clear out their homes or simply give back.
“I donate about twice a year, depending on how much clutter I get in my house,” resident Kathy Norrack said. “I always donate at Annadee’s because I shop here too.”
Once items are donated, King and her group of seven volunteers go through everything to see what will be sellable and what needs to be recycled or taken to the dump.
“We take everything except car seats and other baby devices because we are required by law to not sell those ,” King said. “Otherwise we accept all donations.”
After sorting, items are priced according to their category and then either put on the racks for purchase or in storage to be sold during the appropriate season.
“We sell jeans for under five bucks and tops for sometimes $1,” King said. “We try to stay cheap to help our buyers.”
Customer Carol Newman said she comes to the store about once a week to see what’s new.
“I started buying second hand about two years ago when I had my first kid,” Newman said. “It’s a money saver.”
When asked what her favorite thrift store finds are, Newman quickly said cute baby clothes and toys.
“I wash everything I get and then it’s good as new,” she said. “You can’t beat the cheapness. I mean buying clothes at Target is too expensive these days. I won’t be doing that, no way.”
As King looks toward the store’s future, she doesn’t think the increased customer flow will stop anytime soon.
“I think people are starting to have a new mindset,” she said. “It’s not just about saving money, although that’s a huge factor, it’s also about spending money more wisely even when you have a lot of it.”
Other thrift stores in Red Wing – including Treasures In Time Thrift and the Salvation Army – are also seeing more customers on the daily.
Treasures In Time Thrift
Gail McKinley, owner of Treasures In Time Thrift, said she has an average of one to 10 customers a day, which has steadily increased during her first year of operation.
“I opened about a year ago, and I don’t think too many people know about me yet, but the number of customers we do have is going up,” she said. “Surprisingly COVID didn’t affect my business, and I had a smooth opening.”
McKinley runs the store with her husband, Bill, and accepts all donations.
“I try to take everything that is given to me, but I also stock the store with some of my personal items or with things I have bought for cheap,” she said.
McKinley prices her items reasonably and aims to be an affordable store for everyone.
“I started my business to be able to provide stuff at a good price for the community,” she said.
“Some people are struggling paying their rent and I want them to be able to take a breath here.”
As her customers increase, McKinley wants to keep helping her community members.
“I hope more and more people hear about me.”
Red Wing Salvation Army
“Here at the Salvation Army, I’m seeing 150-200 customers a day,” store manager Stacy McConnell said. “This is about 20 to 30 more people a day than we typically saw pre-pandemic and during.”
Like the other two stores, McConnell attributes rising prices to the increased foot traffic.
“Everything is so expensive these days, like seriously people can’t afford it,” she said. “Why go to a big seller when you can get clothes here for so much less.”
The Salvation Army accepts almost all donations except things that are stained and are too big for its capacity. They accept furniture as space allows.
After products are donated, McConnell’s team of 12 workers go through everything for further inspection.
“Some things we have to take to the dump if it’s in bad condition or whatnot, but most things we price well and then they sell relatively quickly,” she said.
McConnell has received complaints about the store’s pricing being too high, but she said she does what is necessary to keep items available for everyone.
“We have a lot of resellers come in and if I made everything extremely cheap, there would be nothing left for those who actually need the clothing or whatever it is,” she said.
Customer Anne Mickel said she finds the pricing fair for what she buys.
“I mean I get UnderAmour sweatshirts for like six bucks,” Mickel said. “That is super cheap and an out-of-this world deal.”
25-year-old Mickel said she loves finding deals on name brand clothing and gets a rush when she does.
“It’s so fun finding the little piece of treasure,” she said. “I shop for myself most of the time, but sometimes I get things for my mom.”
McConnell expects customer numbers to continue to rise overtime if inflation does, but she isn’t worried about stocking the store’s shelves.
“We have so much stuff in the back and are always getting donations,” McConnell said. “Even when prices go down at Walmart, I hope people continue to come here. We got the products.”
