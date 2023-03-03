Housing is an ultimate need in Red Wing, and it has been discussed at length by several entities across the city and county.
There are ongoing projects that will bring more housing to the community, but there is an extra need for a mix of housing types.
There are multiple market rate housing unit projects in the works throughout the downtown area, but there is also a need for affordable housing in the city.
Three Rivers is taking on the challenge by pursuing a project that would bring almost 50 affordable housing units to town.
The organization has been working with Red Wing officials to ensure this project makes it through to the final stages.
Over the past few months, the organization has been planning and working to hammer out the details.
Location, funding and the fundamentals of the project had to be drawn out before they could ask for assistance from the city.
There are still logistics being tightened up, but Three Rivers plans to ask the city to commit to donating land to the project this month.
“Local contributions are the key, the city being able to donate land and tax increment financing makes us competitive,” Leah Hall from Three Rivers said to the City council Monday night.
“You would be committing to providing us land and TIF contingent on our successful application and from there we are responsible for making the project happen all the way through,” she continued.
The location is on Tyler Road near Menards and Walmart.
Three Rivers focuses on community based development, and they have experience in building developments like the one planned for Red Wing.
Hall walked the council through the project and the necessary resources this would bring to Red Wing.
In Red Wing the housing statistics are unsettling for some. According to a 2020 housing study, the vacancy rate is only 1.4%.
“Professionals in this environment would say that 5% is a good vacancy rate that allows for turnover and allows people to come into the market as they are moving out of their families homes,” Hall said.
The development planned for Red Wing would help address the issue of high rent costs for people and for families.
“According to the housing report card renters in this region are ‘overburdened,’ and they are paying more than 30% of their income in rent,” Hall said.
The development would have up to 48 units of mixed floor plans, and they are prioritizing housing accommodations for families.
“This project would have underground parking, surface parking, a playground, green space and picnic areas because we are also catering to large families,” Hall said. “This will be a high quality, attractive building. There are design standards we have to comply with for Minnesota Housing, and we are very glad to do that.”
The project includes 12 units that would focus on assisting people who are disabled and experiencing housing instability.
“Goodhue County is looking for housing for folks that they serve, a lot of people that are experiencing mental health issues, that are couch hopping, that are experiencing literal homelessness,” Hall said.
People who make a “modest income” will qualify for these apartments. The project will include a variety of options for families including up to four bedroom units.
“To give you an idea of who could live here I outlined the income limits, this is 60% of the area median income. When you look at these income limits these are a lot of people that we know, colleagues and friends that make these incomes,” Hall said
The income limit for one person is $40,680, for two people at $46,500, for three people at $52,320, four people at $58,080 and five people at $62,760.
The project conversations have been ongoing since January, and Three Rivers is preparing to bring a formal request for assistance to the council this year.
“In March, we plan to come back and ask for the city to donate the site on Technology Drive and provide us a preliminary commitment to provide TIF and these are good faith commitments,” Hall said.
