Names to know
HealthPartners birth center teams, which delivered nearly 10,000 babies in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin last year, announced the 2021 most popular baby names. For girls, they were: Nora, Olivia, Emma, Evelyn and Eleanor. For boys, the top names were: Henry, Mohamed, Jack, Noah and Theodore.
Number to know
$10.33. Minnesota's minimum-wage rates rose 25 cents today to $10.33 an hour for large employers. A new rate of $8.42 an hour for other state minimum wages rose 21 cents. These increases are 2.5%.
Good to know
Gov. Tim Walz announced earlier this week that he will be allocating $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to increase at-home rapid COVID-19 test availability across the state. This decision could be in response to the increased test use over the Christmas holiday.
