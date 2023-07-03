The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the Mississippi River at 7:30 p.m. on June 3.
“The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a male party in the water of the Mississippi River,” a news release from the sheriff’s office stated. “It was determined that three men were fishing at the mouth of the Vermillion River on the Mississippi River, north of Red Wing.”
According to the news release, one of the three men went overboard and the other two men dove after him. None of them have resurfaced.
Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol and Dive Team were respondents to the scene. Assisting them was the Red Wing Fire Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and both the Minnesota and Wisconsin DNR.
Search efforts were pulled from the river at 8:50 p.m. due to the current weather conditions. The search efforts will continue at 8 a.m. on July 4.
This is a developing story, the Republican Eagle will update as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.