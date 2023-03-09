March 8 was International Women’s Day. The Red Wing Area Women’s Network celebrated by naming new inductees into its hall of fame.
The three women nominated and inducted into the hall of fame this year were Emily Guida Foos, Wendy Erickson and Julia B. Nelson.
The Red Wing Area Women’s Network gives women the opportunity to connect with each other and network through meetings all year.
Since 2007, the network has annually named three or four women as hall of fame inductees.
The women are nominated by their colleagues, peers and fellow community members. The winners are chosen by the network.
The women named are leaders in the community and show hard work and dedication through their work every day.
During the network’s hall of fame event, each of the winners made brief statements about what it means to them to be nominated.
“This is an honor, the biggest part for me is supporting this community that I was raised in,” Foos said.
Those who nominated the winners were able to introduce the winners and talk about why they chose to nominate the women in this year’s hall of fame.
“I was asked to provide some examples for why I nominated Emily,” Kirsten Ford said. “Emily makes a significant impact in our community by making Red Wing alive with creativity,”
She continued: “She is a visionary leader who through her planning and executing of creative events is providing new and exciting experiences and opportunities for Red Wing residents and regional artists.”
Mary Roskam nominated Erickson for this year’s award, she spoke about why she chose her for the hall of fame.
“Wendy and I met when I came on the board for Faith in Action … Her good humor and practical thinking helped Faith in Action navigate through pandemic years, and she also helped negotiate hiring a new director for the agency, not just once, but twice,” Roskam said.
Erickson accepted the award with thanks.
“This is a very unexpected honor, and I want to thank everyone,” Erickson said.
“Red Wing is a great town full of volunteerism and so many people do it and it is so fantastic,” she continued.
The third woman named as a hall of fame inductee, Julia B. Nelson was an activist in the 1800s and was a leader among women’s movements.
“In the past three or four years we brought back into the hall of fame the idea that people don’t need to be alive to be honored,” Debby Bradley from the network said. “We don’t want to forget about all the women who have come before us.”
A presentation by Liz Schmidt was given about the life and legacy of Nelson and how she paved the way for women in Red Wing many years ago.
Schmidt said, “She was the ideal first wave feminist, she really didn’t rely on men the same way women of her contemporary would … she continued to travel and went out of this sphere more than a lot of women at the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.