The Red Wing Fire Department responded to a rescue call at He Mni Can-Barn Bluff on Sunday, April 9.
According to the fire department, the call reported two adults and a child stranded on the north side of the bluff.
“Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within 3 minutes of receiving the call,” a news release stated. “Firefighters ascended the bluff and reached the victims within approximately 40 minutes.”
Conditions on the north side of the bluff were icy and covered with snow.
“Conditions on the north side were extremely poor, being covered with snow, ice and mud on a significant slope,” the news release stated.
The department determined that it would be safest to utilize air rescue to remove the victims from the bluff.
“It was determined the safest removal for the victims was to utilize the Minnesota Air Rescue Team. They arrived on scene and had all victims safely removed to Colvill Park within 30 minutes,” the news release stated.
The department confirmed there were no injuries.
One helicopter, two fire engines, one ambulance, one utility vehicle and one chief officer all responded to the scene.
“Red Wing Fire Department was assisted on scene by Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Dispatchers and Minnesota Air Rescue Team,” the news release said.
Ellsworth Ambulance, Ellsworth Fire Department and Hastings Fire Department provided coverage at the station during the incident.
“There was one sequential emergency medical call during the rescue, which was handled by the mutual-aid departments,” the department said in the news release.
The department is reminding everyone to be cautious when hiking on He Mni Can-Barn Bluff this early in the spring.
“The community is reminded to use caution when hiking He Mni Can-Barn Bluff. Conditions may change or be unsuitable at certain times of the year,” they said.
