Red Wing isn’t short on people who want to serve the community.
Some of them might not even realize that the work they do every day has an impact on the community they live in.
The Red Wing Rotary Club makes it a priority each year to recognize people who serve the community.
The Rotary Club held their annual awards ceremony this week. They showed their appreciation to three members of the community that are vital in the daily lives of many Red Wing residents.
Every year the club puts out a call to the county, city and the Red Wing school district, asking for nominations for the award.
“We reach out for nominations for leaders within our community who exemplify Service Above Self and servant leadership qualities,” club member Paige Martin said.
The three recipients came from each the county, the city and the school district. They were all recognized during a ceremony on April 4 at Mississippi National Golf Links.
The Goodhue County award recipient was Chris Reich from Goodhue County Health and Human Services.
Reich was nominated by Katie Bystrom.
During the ceremony it was said that, “Chirs’ work is recognized by DHS officials as ‘excellent,’ and she sets the standard for balancing compliance with DHS regulations with the compassionate support and resource referrals that small business owners need to be successful.”
“Her relationships with providers as well as state and regional partners have created an environment to sustain quality family childcare programs.”
Rick Knowlton was recognized as the city award recipient.
Knowlton works for the city of Red Wing and was nominated by Administrative Business Director Marshall Hallock.
“Rick Knowlton has been a dedicated employee to the city and is instrumental in the beautification of the downtown core,” Hallock said. “Year in and year out, Tick ensures our flower baskets are hung, flowerpots are watered, core parks are lush and clean and pavilions are ready for park users.”
Knowlton is an integral part in the process of making sure the downtown is a beautiful attraction for both visitors and residents.
“If you’ve ever stood downtown and thought of how pretty it is, that’s because of Rick. He is the driving force for the daily maintenance required to make our core parks so beautiful,” Hallock said.
From Red Wing School District, the Rotary Club recognized Christopher Palmatier.
He was nominated by Jen Grove, and she spoke of the work he has done within the schools.
“Chris Palmatier ‘failed’ retirement to Red Wing Public Schools benefit,” Grove said.
“Twin Bluff principal from 2010 until 2022, he twice had to put himself and staff on a transformational crash course, shifting from a sixth through eight grade to a fifth through seventh grade middle school in his first year,” she said. “And later to a Kindergarten through sixth elementary school during the pandemic.”
Grove described him as a lifelong learner and how he brought the knowledge and guidance to the staff and students at Twin Bluff middle school.
“He kept learning and doing. His staff did, too. He retired June 2022, but answered Red Wing High School’s calls for help this year. Chris is a lifelong learner and more importantly for our community, he’s a lifelong educator,” Grove said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.