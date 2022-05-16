Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Sunday, the stage was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning and continue rising to 16.2 feet early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 10/04/2010. &&