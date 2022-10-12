House fires caused 2,580 civilian deaths in the United States in 2020, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
During the same year, fire departments across the country responded to 356,000 home fires.
At the recent Red Wing City Council meeting Mayor Mike Wilson presented a proclamation designating this week Oct. 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week.
During this fire prevention week the fire department is encouraging families to check their smoke detectors and make a safety escape plan.
Working smoke alarms in homes cut the risk of dying in reported home fires in half and having a safety plan ensures safety during home fires.
“The 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme, ‘Fire won't wait, plan your escape’ effectively serves to remind us how important it is to have a home fire escape plan,” Wilson said.
To finish off Fire Prevention Week the fire department is hosting an open house event at Station 1 next to City Hall.
“During the open house we will have fire demonstrations and information about how to stay safe and have a plan in case of a house fire,” Chief Mike Warner said.
The open house will take place Sunday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
