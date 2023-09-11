Vibrant colors and significant images of the Honoring Dakota Project mural are becoming more vivid each day.
As passersby make their way into downtown Red Wing coming off of Highway 63, the mural acts as a warm welcome into the city that is representative of the community that resides here.
The mural is nearing completion and the community continues to reflect on the hard work that has culminated within the public art piece. It is much more than just a mural.
The Honoring Dakota Project began during conversations in 2020 between several local partners and entities. The City of Red Wing, Goodhue County and many other partners brainstormed ways to create more representation for the Prairie Island Indian Community.
During those beginning conversations, the idea of this mural was presented and was formed as an end goal.
At the time the partners of the project couldn’t have imagined how much of an impact the project would have on the Red Wing Community and Prairie Island Indian Community.
The mural is a source of representation for the Prairie Island Indian Community and shows the ongoing healing that is happening here.
“The Honoring Dakota Project began around the idea of this mural, Red Wing Arts approached our team and we talked about the possibility of this mural,” Jeremy Fields mural artist and facilitator from Thrive Unltd said.
“As we started discussing what the mural would be about we discovered that we needed to create something that would be offered back as a gift to the Prairie Island Indian Community and give them some representation here in the city of Red Wing and it turned out to be something much bigger.”
The project has brought the communities together with conversations and engagements that both helped to heal historical trauma and served as a resource for learning. The design of the mural comes from these conversations and ideas.
“All of the engagements informed the final design. That is where the creative process began, taking in people’s experiences and what they felt was important not only to the tribe and the people, but things that were significant to the land and the design is the culmination of all those things,” Fields said.
The community support overwhelmed the project with each engagement, and the mural is no longer an end goal but a milestone that is being achieved.
Not only did the project create a meaningful art piece that will last for generations, but it also created relationships that will last lifetimes and sparked ideas that will continue the mission of the project for years to come.
The engagements have achieved the goal of creating more understanding and relationship-building.
“People continued to return to the different sessions in addition to new people coming every time, I think seeing the shift in a lot of perspectives and mind states has become evident,” Fields said.
The mural includes many significant symbols and imagery, it reflects the culture and heritage of the Indigenous peoples from the area. The city of Red Wing is situated on the homeland of the Dakhóta Oyáte-Dakota People.
The city was named for Chief Red Wing, however, this mural serves as the first public portrayal of Chief Red Wing.
“On the left side of the mural we have a portrait of Chief Red Wing and then there will be some tipis and a village setting. He Mni Can is also on this side of the mural,” Fields said. “Here at the base of He Mni Can is where Chief Red Wing’s actual camp used to be.”
Also included in the mural is traditional Indigenous medicines and native plants and animal life from within Red Wing.
“There is a big braid of sweet grass which is a traditional medicine that we use for prayer, then there will be some native flowers to the area, the large red twist is red willow and that is a traditional form of tobacco we would use and it is also used for prayer,” Fields said.
The mural includes depictions of the river and the wildlife within that also symbolizes resilience and relationship.
“The center portion is representative of the river. One of our team members from Prairie Island explained that these trumpeter swans, once human influence was put on the river, left for quite a number of years and they have recently returned,” Fields said. “She felt it was a symbol of resilience and seeing that within the people here.”
Work on the mural has already started and is set to be completed for an official reveal on Inidigenous Peoples Day on Oct. 9.
“It all came together and this design goes along with the name of the project Mitakuye Owasin which reflects back to We Are All Related, so it is depicting the interconnectedness of people, land, water, all of the living things from our plant relatives to animal relatives,” Fields said. “It is a reminder that we are all connected.”
Over the last several months the project has gained statewide attention and continues to grow. As one of the project facilitators, Fields explains that it wasn’t expected.
“I don’t think any of us realized the direction it was going to go in,” Fields said. “It was beautiful to see it grow organically, it really was something where we planted the seed with the mural and once we opened the conversation between the two communities and facilitated as it went along and planned, it grew in a way that none of us could have probably planned for.”
The project has touched many within both communities, tears have been shed and hearts have been touched through the collective healing. The Honoring Dakota Project shows that resiliency and hard work pays off in ways that are sometimes unimaginable.
A ripple effect has already taken form with other communities following suit and finding ways to create healing within their own back yards.
The mural started as an end goal, and is now becoming a milestone in a much larger effort to bring healing to the people and the land.
“This project as a whole has been unprecedented, everything this project has encompassed has been a dream and I don’t think any of us could have planned it more perfectly,” Fields said. “I think it hinges on the amazing team of people and partners in this project. This really is heart work and with our team it required every one of us to be fully engaged so we could undergo transformation and healing that natrually radiates into the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.