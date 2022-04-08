The 1,161 photos of Wisconsin residents killed in action during the Vietnam War are a part of a traveling exhibit project that started in 2014. The photos are listed with the soldiers full names and the cities in Wisconsin that they came from.
It is overwhelming to look through the names of the soldiers and the communities where they grew up and called home. Many of those pictured were in their early 20s at the time they were sent to Vietnam but did not return alive.
Ellsworth resident and veteran Gary Allyn served in the military in different branches for 35 years.
“They were all so young when they were drafted, and you realize they all were real people when looking at their photos,” he said. “They had families. Mothers and fathers and possibly families of their own.”
The Pierce-Pepin Cooperative Services hosted the exhibit through Friday, April 8.
Liz Gunderson, communications coordinator from Pierce-Pepin, set up the exhibit to be displayed after hearing about it on Wisconsin Public Radio.
She said, “I was in the car, and I had heard that this was created through the veterans museum and WPR, I think it was just luck of the draw that I happened to hear about it.”
The exhibit fits into the cooperative’s core principles.
“The second cooperative principle out of our seven principles is democratic member control, and we feel very strongly about supporting democratic principles and obviously all of these veterans have given the full measurements of supporting democracy,” Gunderson said.
After putting the exhibit together in the common area, she was humbled by the many photos.
“I’ve been to the war memorial in Washington, D.C., and it was a very similar feeling to seeing the list of names on the wall there,” she said. “When you look at their faces and see how young they are, it really is just a humbling feeling.”
The exhibit comes from the Veterans Museum in Madison. It is called “A Face for Every Name.”
Andrew Johnson, publisher of three weekly newspapers in Wisconsin, helped find the photos for the project.
He wrote: “It did not take me long to realize that the community newspapers in Wisconsin as well as all over the country could significantly contribute to the effort to find the missing photos of killed Vietnam veterans.”
Johnson set out to put the faces to the names of the Wisconsin veterans. When the Wisconsin Newspaper Association started helping with the project in 2014 many of the photos were still missing.
Johnson said, “450 of the 1,161 Wisconsin photos were still missing. I got an accurate list of names from the folks at VVMF in Washington, D.C. The staff at the WNA divided up the list of missing photos by geographic area and then gave the names to newspapers in each area.”
“This exhibit should go to every town because every town in Wisconsin and throughout the United States has lost a service member,” said Allyn, the veteran from Ellsworth. “They should see that … people should see this and they should see what goes on and if we didn’t have the men and women that we had during the Vietnam war we would not be where we are today.”
He added “That war should have never been, but it was, and they went because they were told to go. A lot of them were drafted, so they tried to do the best they could and looking at this you realize that it’s just Wisconsin, it’s not the entire United States.”
The last panel of the exhibit still has a few missing photos to accompany the names of those killed in action.
“They weren’t able to find all of the missing photos and couldn’t find families to help them,” Gunderson said. “It just makes you say, ‘Wow.’ Just looking at the photos they were able to find, you just realize what a tremendous effort this was.”
