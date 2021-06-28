ELLSWORTH -- Rain didn't deter people from waiting in line, albeit under the cover of their vehicles, for tasty Ellsworth cheese curds Saturday, June 25.
The 2021 Cheese Curd unFestival was a repeat of 2020, but a bit more upscale with music, dancing cows and radio.
The chamber plans to be back with the traditional festival June 24-25, 2022, with 30-plus craft beers, hard ciders and local wines; 20-plus cheese curds dishes, from the simple curd to complicated lunch on the stick; live music and a classic car show, plus more vendors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.