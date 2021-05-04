Theft
An individual reported on April 27 that two vans parked on Main Street had the catalytic converters stolen (value: $1,178).
A business on Old West Main Street reported on April 29 that the storefront window was broken (value: $1,500).
A man who lives on Hallquist Avenue reported that on April 30 a window was broken out of his vehicle parked at his residence, a backpack was stolen out of it and the tonneau cover was also damaged (value: $1,100).
A woman who lives on Tyler Road South reported on April 30 that the catalytic converter was stolen off her vehicle while parked on Potter Street.
Property damage
An individual who lives on Alvina Street reported on May 3 that a door was damaged on their home (value: $156).
