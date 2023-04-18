The Mississippi River is continuing to bloat, causing flooding along the riverfront in Red Wing.
Roads and parks near the river are being swallowed by the steadily rising waters.
On Monday afternoon many people were walking near the river to see it for themselves.
Red Wing resident Lisa Parker took her dog Izzy for a stroll near Bay Point Park to see how high the water was.
“I’ve lived here for about two years,” she said. “I moved from Hastings, so I’m familiar with flooding near the river during spring.”
Earlier in the day, she had walked near Colvill Park to see how high the waters were.
“I think people are curious to see how high the water is and how high it will get,” she said.
Bay Point Park, Levee Park and Colvill Park are closed due to the high waters.
Many roads leading to those parks also are closed.
Red Wing Public Works Department has closed Levee Road between Broad Street and Pottery Pond, Jackson Street at Old West Main Street, East Fifth Street is closed at the parking lot for He Mni Can/Barn Bluff.
Sturgeon Lake Road is closed at Frazier Street.
According to Public Works, all roads will remain closed until water begins to recede.
The closures are a safety precaution, the roads are expected to be closed for two to three weeks.
Boat ramps at Colvill Park and Bay Point Park are closed, and the parks themselves are closed until further notice.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, closed Lock and Dam 4, near Alma, Wisconsin, Monday, to all commercial and recreational traffic due to high Mississippi River water levels.
Lock and Dam 3, located in Welch, is projected to close to all navigation as soon as Wednesday, April 19. The locks are projected to be closed for around a week, but the exact timing will depend on the river levels and when it is safe to resume navigation.
Snow melt and forecasted rain contributed to the increase in water.
As of Monday, April 17, the Mississippi River was recorded at 14 feet in Red Wing.
The city is expecting the river to crest at 17.5 feet later this week.
The Public Works department has placed signs and barricades in places where roads and parks are closed.
“City crews appreciate the cooperation and patience of neighbors, drivers and pedestrians during this time of inconvenience,” the city of Red Wing said in a news release.
Many businesses near the river have completed final preparations in anticipation of more flooding.
Red Wing Arts spent the day on Monday clearing out their basement. They removed artwork and other supplies to protect them from water damage they are expecting.
The city is asking for cooperation from the community during the flooding over the next several days and weeks.
“Prepare for areas to be closed like Colvill, Levee and Bay Point parks. If there are barricades blocking the roads and entrances, never drive or walk around them,” Environmental Services Superintendent Kelsey Van Deusen said.
They want to ensure safety for community members.
“The barricades are there to keep you safe. Flood waters are especially dangerous because there is a lot of debris flowing around, and you can’t tell what is underneath the water,” Van Deusen said. “You can easily lose your footing or get swept away.”
