The Star Wars vintage toy exhibit “The Nostalgia Awakens” at the Goodhue County Historical Center is the culmination of years of collecting.
The mind behind the collection, Jarrod Roll, owner of the entire Star Wars vintage toy exhibit, has been seeking out pieces and collecting for many years.
When he was younger, he had many of the toys and action figures that are featured in the collection.
“Action figure toys were always my favorite growing up, they allowed me to tell my own story in a tangible way with these 3¾ inch representations of my favorite heroes and villains, and it was a big deal in my childhood,” he said.
The Star Wars films and the toys that came out during that time had a large impact on the younger generations at the time.
“These toys were a huge part of my childhood, and the Star Wars movie was of course a huge part of shaping my imagination and my story telling and for many kids it was one of the biggest fictional stories of our childhood,” Roll said, “There was nothing like it, and it never really went away.”
Several years later during college, Roll came across an advertisement platform with vintage toys. He remembered the toys he used to love as a child and wanted to track them down again.
In 1991 Roll was home from college and went to a record convention in Milwaukee with some friends.
This is where he discovered a way to track down some of the vintage toys he remembered as a young kid.
“This was before the internet of course and at this convention there was a booth for a publishing company that sold a newspaper where you could post items that you wanted and what you were selling. There was one for music and then there was one for vintage toys,” Roll said.
He began on the journey of collecting each piece from the collection made by Kenner toy company from 1978 to 1985.
Roll tracked down some of the toys in his garage at home and then started his journey to collect each of the toys that are displayed in the cases today.
Some Star Wars fans refer to the years between movie releases as “The Dark Times” when Star Wars was not in the limelight. During this time Roll started to collect these toys that we see in his exhibit today.
“From 1985 until the 1990s, there was a period of about seven or eight years when nobody really cared about Star Wars. Nobody talked about it, and there was very little merchandise for it, because it wasn’t on the radar at the time,” Roll said.
Roll began his collection during those times when there was little interest in the movies. He says this allowed him to buy many of the pieces in the collection at reasonable prices.
“What allowed me, a poor college student, to collect this stuff when I did was that fact that I was just on the front end on the cusp of interest,” Roll said, “At the time no one really cared about Star Wars at the time, it was before George Lucas announced he would be coming out with more movies.”
Collecting in today’s world looks a little different than when Roll began his collection. The internet is now a big help for people seeking out certain items.
Roll had to find other ways to track down the items he was looking for.
“I began to pursue collecting them the way we did before eBay and the internet really existed. I would post flyers around my hometown that said, ‘I want to buy your Star Wars toys,’ and I hung them everywhere,” Roll said. “I also called into a radio call in show for buy, sell and trades and I got some hits from doing that.”
Some of the pieces were easy to track down and other pieces are so intricate and took a bit longer to find. In the collection, some of the action figures are holding specific pieces like light sabers.
Others have capes and clothing items that have been lost. Roll tracked down each and every piece for a complete collection.
The most difficult piece for Roll to track down was an item that was exclusively sold in Canada and the United Kingdom. Eventually he found someone from the U.K. with the piece in good condition.
“The Death Star playset was made for this toy line, but only sold in Canada and the U.K.” he said.
“When I learned it existed I knew it had to be a part of the exhibit. I was able to buy the whole thing from one person who lives in England. The piece that was missing from it is a plastic canopy piece…it is super rare and hard to get and it took me a year to track it down and get it,” he continued.
Roll first started to showcase his collection in the museum that he currently works at. He is the director of a county history museum in Sparta, Wisconsin.
Someone he worked with at the museum encouraged him to take his collection out of storage and host an exhibit.
This was a way to bring more people into the museum that normally wouldn’t visit a history museum.
“In my museum at the time we had a spot called collectors corner, and it was an opportunity for people in our county to temporarily display their collections,” he said. “I thought it would draw in people from my generation who don’t always make it into the museum.”
Since then Roll has been able to travel around the Midwest with the collection. Goodhue County is the 13th venue that the collection has been featured in.
Some of the museums the collection has been in include the Minnesota Science Museum, Gail Borden Public Library in Illinois, and many more.
The exhibit will remain at the Goodhue Historical Museum until Jan. 2. More information about the exhibit and the collection is available online at starwarsexhibit.org.
