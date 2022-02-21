After over three hours out on the lake, Bill Chelmowski needed a couple of minutes to warm up in a coworker’s car before demonstrating his annual job: measure the ice thickness on Lake Pepin.
Every year the Army Corps of Engineers monitors the ice on Lake Pepin so the barge industry knows when it can start running up and down the Mississippi River. Lake Pepin – the largest lake on the Mississippi – freezes annually. Chelmowski said that the wide point in the river makes the water slow down, resulting in a top layer of ice when much of the river is open throughout the winter.
Wednesday, Feb. 16, was the first day of measuring ice thickness this year. The Corps will measure the ice about once every two weeks until it is melted or, as Chelmowski put it, the towing industry gets anxious and sends boats into the lake. He added that once the ice gets to about 12 inches, the boats can break through Lake Pepin.
Towing usually begins in the second or third week of March, according to Chelmowski.
On Wednesday, Chelmowski and Brandon Olson traveled from the lower end of the lake up to Point-No-Point, a trip of about 18 miles. Olson and Chelmowski stopped at every mile to measure the ice.
Ice is measured by drilling a hole with an auger and then placing a measuring stick with a hook at the end into the water. With the hook holding onto the bottom of the ice, Chelmowski and Olson read the depth of the ice.
Crews also measure blue and white ice. Blue ice is solid and clear. White ice is filled with air bubbles, giving it a more clouded appearance. The white ice is weaker than blue ice.
The key to accurate measurements is to drill a hole close to where measurements were previously taken. Chelmowski and Olson follow the main sailing line that navigation industries use and each point is marked in a GPS. At the beginning of the ice-measuring season, teams place markers along the sail line to make it easy to find and measure in the same location in the subsequent weeks.
To cross Lake Pepin, the Corps uses an airboat. The airboat has a flat bottom and is moved forward by a large propeller on the back. This vehicle allows occupants to safely travel over ice and open water.
The ride on Wednesday was bumpy but not bitterly cold.
“Anything is better than sub-zero because we’ve been out there when it has been like 10-below,” Chelmowski said. He added that after conducting measurements on sub-zero days, he has had to sit in the car and wait about half an hour for his outer layer to thaw enough to remove his helmet.
The bumpy conditions on the lake were due to a lack of snow cover. The small amount of snow had hardened into snow ridges.
Chelmowski has been measuring ice on Lake Pepin for about a decade, and he has not seen much change in ice thickness. He said, “This year we're just… a little bit below normal. I say we're usually right around the 22 to 25 inches. This year we're running at 20 to 21 inch, so a little bit below average.”
Chelmowski ended his interview with reporters on Wednesday on a positive note:
“The ice will melt eventually.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.