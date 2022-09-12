Red Wing attracts tourists, in part, because of the beauty the Mississippi River offers.
People drive through the bluffs along the Great River Road and visit the unique aspects of the river such as Lake Pepin.
As people use the river and visit the beauty Red Wing has to offer, the river takes in litter and pollution on a regular basis.
In Minnesota, the Mississippi River is used for recreation across the state. It is used for swimming, fishing, hunting, camping and even ice fishing in the winter months.
In Goodhue County, people visit and leave behind trash and belongings, whether it is accidental or on purpose, it always affects the environment and the ecosystems.
Microplastics, sediment, pesticides, nitrate and other chemicals and toxins are found in and along the Mississippi River.
“Plastic never completely degrades. It breaks up into smaller and smaller pieces. Glass does not decay and cannot be eaten by anything natural,” Goodhue County Commissioner Linda Flanders said.
Flanders is coordinating a coalition of officials, agencies and residents to address the challenge.
When plastic is left along the shore and washes into the river, it gets entangled in plants or sinks to the river floor for many years.
“Litter is a statewide issue through all of our waterways, not just the Mississippi River, and we see it year round in different areas and lakes, we especially see it in the winter during ice-fishing season,” Goodhue County DNR Conservation Officer Brittany Hauser said.
“When that litter is left on the ice or along the riverfront, a lot of our waterways in the spring and the fall will rise in elevation, which then is going to pick up all of the trash and will end up in the water and it either will sink to the bottom or float downstream until it gets caught up in something,” she continued.
According to a report compiled by Flanders, in April 2021 citizen scientists surveyed almost 70 miles along the Mississippi River corridor.
“They cataloged over 660 pounds of plastic,” Flanders said. “Approximately 75% of the items cataloged were plastic followed by plastic foam fragments, aluminum cans, hard plastic fragments and plastic bags,” Flanders said.
The trash washes up downstream. This can be seen in areas throughout Red Wing and Goodhue County along the river. There are areas in Frontenac State Park that accumulate trash on the shore.
“I walk along the trails here in Frontenac State Park often, and I have come to realize that so much trash washes up onto the shore, and this is where litter from upstream ends up,” Red Wing council President Becky Norton said.
The trash gets entangled in the plants and micoplactics sink into the sand and stay there until someone makes an effort to clean the area.
“I always like to bring a bag with me when I’m walking through here to pick up the trash along the way. I figure it fell out of someone's backpack when they stopped to tie a shoe or help a child or whatever. And if I ever lose something maybe they'll pick it up for me,” Norton said.
There are ways that this can be avoided in the future. People can adopt the “pack it in, pack it out” principle when they are visiting the Mississippi River and the riverfront areas and parks.
“The easiest way to be mindful of our litter is the pack in, pack out principle. Anytime you are going out to recreate whether you are fishing, hiking, camping, have some sort of grocery bag to put trash in. If I know I’m going to have some sort of trash then I’ll have a designated bag I can put those items into instead of leaving it behind,” Hauser said.
The litter and toxins that flow into the river become a danger to the ecosystems and animals. Fish eat the trash, and larger animals eat the fish, and it becomes part of the food chain.
“Fish eat off of the litter, birds of prey then eat the fish and it becomes a chain reaction. We see it affect the ecosystem that way,” Hauser said.
That is just one way that waste in the river affects the ecology of the rivers and lakes. Other trash dumped into the river that contains toxic chemicals also create a chain reaction within the ecosystem.
“Depending on what is littered, people will throw tires, propane tanks, all sorts of things that contain toxic chemicals. Once that gets into the water that also affects the fish species, plant species and anything that is eating those species,” Hauser said.
“It also affects the quality of the water in general. If it is a smaller body of water, and someone dumps a lot of chemicals or tires or plastics into the water then those will break down and cause an impact on the quality of the water and that can have such a hazardous effects on everything and anything using that water,” she continued.
Litter from recreation is not the only way the water quality is decreasing. The stormwater systems also carry pollutants into the river.
“The best thing the community can do to protect the river is to remember that everything that touches the ground here can end up in the Mississippi River. All of our land area and smaller waterways drain into the Mississippi, so everything we do on that land can affect the river,” Red Wing Environmental Services Superintendent Kelsey Van Deusen said.
The city creates policies to protect the river through their stormwater pollution prevention plan.
“It does this through public education, public participation, illicit discharge detection, construction site runoff control, post construction runoff control and pollution prevention and good housekeeping,” Van Deusen said.
Waste that ends up along the streets and sidewalks in town can also eventually end up in the Mississippi River. Being a city situated on the river it is important for the city and the residents to be mindful of waste and pollutants.
“Everything from grass clippings and leaves that enter the street, to fluids from leaky vehicles, to trash and chemicals, to sediment from bad landscaping or construction can be washed into a storm sewer or waterway when it rains, which flows untreated into the Mississippi River,” Van Deusen said.
“Once it’s there, there is really no way to get it out. To keep the river healthy, we need to make sure it doesn’t get there,” she continued.
There are ways that the community can help to prevent waste running into storm drains and into the river. Keeping an eye out for trash along the streets and picking up the trash. Another way is making sure that trash bins that tip over get cleaned up properly.
“One easy way to help is to adopt a storm drain at www.adopt-a-drain.org. You can find a storm drain near you, name it and make it yours, then pledge to clean out any trash, debris and sediment that accumulates around it,” Van Deusen said.
When visiting the riverfront, being sure to also keep the areas clean can help the trash not wash into the river.
“When visiting the riverfront, it’s important to remember that is our last line of defense for water flowing over land into the river. We want to make sure we are not leaving anything on the ground that could get washed into the Mississippi such as pet waste or trash,” Van Deusen said.
At many of the city parks and places along the river the city provides pet waste bags and many trash and recycling receptacles for people to use.
The city has ordinances to limit development along the Mississippi River to keep the shorelines as natural as possible and that helps to filter out pollutants.
Aside from the city ordinances there are also several state laws that pertain to littering and dumping. Those laws can be found on the DNR website.
“The DNR website has some information on littering and it directs people to the Minnesota state statute website for laws and regulations. It helps lay out what littering is and what is illegal to dump,” Hauser said.
“As far as being proactive about littering we contact people after we have found items that they have dumped and we direct them to waste campus sites and give resources for appropriate disposal of waste,” she continued.
