The Golden Rule sailboat is a symbol for peace and protest.
In 1958, a group of five sailors set sail in the Golden Rule to stop nuclear weapons tests in the Marshall Islands.
They were detained and prosecuted, but the act of courage and bravery inspired other peacemakers and peace ships.
The outcome of the occurrence brought change to the use of nuclear weapons. Their actions and the symbolism of the sailboat lead to the Limited Nuclear Test Ban Treaty signed in 1963
“The boat fell out of the public eye for a while after that, it sank in Humboldt Bay in northern California. Veterans of Peace decided to raise the boat up and in 2010 they rebuilt it. The Golden Rule is now sailing for a nuclear weapon free world, ” Bill Habedank said.
Golden Rule has sailed up and down the West Coast and made a trip to Hawaii over the past decade.
The boat is starting a long journey down the Mississippi River and along the East Coast, Red Wing is only the second stop on the long voyage. The trip is called The Great Loop.
The timing of the boat appearing in Red Wing aligns with the annual Peacestock event. The event is noted as “a gathering for peace” sponsored by the Red Wing chapter of Veterans for Peace.
There are usually speakers, entertainment and information about current topics.
Habedank is a part of the Red Wing Veterans for Peace and is one of the founders of the Peacestock event that happens each year in the city.
This year’s event will be his 22nd Peacestock. Having the Golden Rule visit during the event makes it an even more special event this year.
“In our mission statement it says to end the arms race and eventually eliminate nuclear weapons, so the Golden Rule mission is sponsored by the Veterans for Peace and it is a continuation of our missions, ” Habedank said.
The Golden Rule will arrive in Levee Park on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. There will be a welcoming event and the public is encouraged to attend and greet the boat and learn more about The Great Loop journey.
On Sept. 30, an installation of a peace pole in Levee Park will take place at 10 a.m. and later in the afternoon at 3 p.m. Peacestock will continue in Central Park.
“We are installing a new peace pole at Levee Park; many communities have erected peace poles. They say ‘may peace prevail on earth’ in five different languages,” Habedank said.
Speakers for this year's event will be John LaFarge and Helen Jaccard. LaFarge is the co-creator of NukeWatch, an organization that is dedicated to the abolition of nuclear weapons.
Jaccard is a journalist, peace activist, photographer, researcher and Veterans for Peace Golden Rule project manager.
Each of the events are free and open to the public. To learn more about the Golden Rule and to follow along on the Great Loop journey visit vfpgoldenruleproject.org.
