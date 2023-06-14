After a tedious eight month licensing process to go from one owner to another, the Early Childhood Academy in Red Wing held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to symbolize a new beginning for this space.
“This place originally opened in 2019 and kind of got up and running, and then all of a sudden COVID hit,” said owner Stephanie Mahal. “We all lived through COVID, so we know that things got relaxed or changed, and now we’re coming back out of it.”
Mahal expressed her gratitude toward the board of directors, sharing that without their dedication, the Early Childhood Academy would not be up and running again.
“They have worked tirelessly, well over 40-hour weeks, coming in on the weekend nights to make sure that all the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed with all that required paperwork,” Mahal said.
Aside from the devoted staff, Mahal also extended thanks to the families that have stuck with the academy through the many changes over the years.
“I know how important childcare is for you guys to be able to work, so thank you for all the changes you’ve endured as well as we’ve updated all of our operations around here,” she said.
Mahal shared the Early Childhood Academy’s new mission statement with the crowd, and described that new ownership comes with renewed vision.
“We provide meaningful employment where everyone is acknowledged and appreciated each day. We advocate for our own children along with as many children as possible. We provide high-quality early education to the community. We are influential role models for many children, as we welcome, love, educate and have fun with them and their families each day. We support and educate families that work in partnership with [us] to ensure their children are supported,” she said. “We are an asset to the community by being involved in offering families opportunities to spend quality time together, along with being the number one choice for early childhood education. And we strive to live this vision each and every day.”
With that, Mahal gathered the staff in a line to hold up a long string of red ribbon– excitement and pride evident on every face.
Mahal grabbed an oversized pair of scissors and snipped the ribbon, symbolizing the grand reopening of Red Wing’s Early Childhood Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.