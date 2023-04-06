The basement of the Red Wing library was overflowing with community members on Monday night.
As part of the Honoring Dakota project, members of Prairie Island shared teachings of the connection between Indigenous peoples and the buffalo.
The Edwin Buck Jr. Veterans Memorial Buffalo Project has been a driving force in Minnesota to return buffalo to native communities.
Prairie Island now has a herd of hundreds of buffalo.
Austin Owen is succeeding in the role of his father, Art Owen, taking his place among his Prairie Island Indian Community during the buffalo harvest, as a guide and culture bearer.
“This is a long time coming … a huge part of reconciliation is education,” Austin Owen said.
Owen shared the story of how they returned buffalo to Prairie Island, and he explained the connection that they have to the buffalo.
“There is a connection that is there that we built. When we go there we see them, we pray and it’s more than just saying, ‘That thing is majestic and cool,’ there is a real connection there,” Owen said.
In 1992, after receiving financial support from the Prairie Island Indian Community, the Lakota Nation of South Dakota gifted the Tribe Shooting Star, a 6-year-old bull.
“They prayed what to do with that bull, they prayed for four days. And after praying with that bull they came to the conclusion that they were going to keep it,” Owen said.
Shooting Star represented an opportunity to permanently return buffalo to Prairie Island and the Memorial Buffalo Project was born.
This presentation was the first of many events happening this month that recognizes the connection between buffalo and the Dakota people here in Red Wing.
With consistent events, the Honoring Dakota project has grown over the past several months.
More community members are attending events, and more people are willing to listen and learn.
The strengthening of relationships between members of Prairie Island Indian Community and the Red Wing community is happening in real time, and it can be seen at events like this one.
People were eager to learn.
This presentation comes before public tours of the Edwin Buck Jr. Buffalo Project scheduled for April 13.
Education Director for Prairie Island Dakota Community Paul Dressen and Red Wing Elementary Liaison Tori Campbell shared information about the buffalo and some cultural Dakota values.
“I have been part of trying to bring our narrative into the classroom for almost 40 years,” Dressen said.
“I’m an enrolled Prairie Island tribal member here, and I have been in the elementary liaison position here for just over a year, and I’ve been involved in education for more than 10 years,” Campbell said.
During the presentation, the community learned about the connections to the buffalo, how they were used and the history of buffalo in this region.
There are more opportunities this month for the community to learn more about the buffalo herd and the cultural values of the Dakota people.
The buffalo tours at Edwin Buck Jr. Veteran Memorial Buffalo Project are scheduled for April 13 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
A presentation, “Before the Europeans: Dakota Lands of Present Red Wing,” is scheduled for April 19 at Red Wing Ignite.
A viewing of “Dodging Bullets: Stories from Survivors of Historical Trauma” will be held at the Sheldon Theater on May 2 at 7 p.m.
The presentation from Dressen and Campbell allowed the community to dive into a deeper understanding of Dakota culture.
The buffalo were once roaming Red Wing, and the relationship between the Dakota and the buffalo has been ongoing for at least 10,000 years.
Learning how to appreciate and listen to Dakota culture from Prairie Island Indian Community members who are willing to share is a way for the communities to continue strengthening relationships.
Dressen said, “Tonight is a start, but in order to start, it takes courage and tonight that is what you are doing here.”
