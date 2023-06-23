What began as a youth queer prom for Red Wing High School students turned into a community-wide Pride celebration for people of all ages, gender identities and sexual orientations.
Carli Waddell, a junior at RWHS asked their parents Randii Waddell and Leah Buysse to host an alternative prom for a small group of friends, to which they happily agreed.
Feeling as though members of the Red Wing community would benefit from increased LGBTQ+ support, Carli Waddell proposed the idea of hosting a Pride event to the Red Wing Arts Association. They had eight weeks to put the event together.
“We thought this was going to be [an event] for 20 people in our driveway, and this is what it turned into,” Buysse said.
Making Change
The Waddell and Buysse family were not the only ones inciting change in the Red Wing community over the last few weeks.
Transgender female couple Kaileigh and Hailey Phoenix started the city’s first LGBTQ+ support group on Facebook on June 15.
“I got the idea because we were going to the trans support group in Rochester and I [thought], ‘Why don’t we start something that’s a little closer to home and include the community of Red Wing?’ ” Keileigh said. “With this group, not only are we wanting to support the LGBTQ+ community, but we’re also wanting to include people that have mental disabilities.”
Although Kaileigh grew up in Missouri, her partner Hailey was born and raised across the Mississippi River in Hager City. The two have since moved to Red Wing, eager to discover a sense of community within the rural city’s borders.
“I came to Pride today to find more connections and community,” Hailey said. “When I moved back here I [thought], ‘I need to be more involved in this community.’ ”
At the Pride event, many felt the same way.
“I’ve had four or five groups come up to me saying, ‘We just moved [to Red Wing] and this is one of our first big events here,’ ” Buysse said. “They came here looking for community and they said they found it.”
After living in Red Wing for the last eight years, Buysse and Waddell had assumed the LGBTQ+ community was fairly small, but the Pride event last Saturday dramatically changed their perspectives.
“I was totally wrong… it’s a lot bigger than we think it is,” Waddell said. “They just haven’t ever felt safe to be themselves in Red Wing.”
Support from community
More than 150 sponsors and volunteers from the community contributed their time, energy and resources to ensure that Red Wing’s first-ever Pride celebration was a success.
“[Waddell and Buysse] made an Amazon wishlist, and the outpouring of support from this community has been unbelievable,” RWHS teacher Lisa Hanson said. “People bought all the stuff at the different tables: the stickers, the bracelets, the tie-dye… not to mention the $16,000 in money donations and food donations.”
“The community showed up, and they showed up big,” Randii Waddell said. “I’ve been walking around all day, and my heart is just so full.”
More than 400 people made an appearance at the Clay and Creative Center in Red Wing to give and receive support.
A few hours into the event, the Buysse and Waddell family gathered the remaining crowd in front of the DJ's booth to share a few words before the festivities continued.
“I’ve held it together for the last eight weeks being the spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ community– which is not a role that I thought I would ever be in ever in Red Wing– but this event kind of thrust me into it,” Waddell said. “I’ve accepted it graciously because we’re here and we need a voice. I’ve met so many people today who live here in Red Wing and have not ever felt that they can be themselves in our community.”
As a way to appreciate individualism and promote authenticity, a “come as you are” red carpet walk was held in the parking lot outside the Clay and Creative Center.
Cheering erupted and pom-poms were shaken in the air as each participant shouted their name into a microphone and embraced their ten seconds of love on the runway.
As the final person walked the red carpet, a teary-eyed Waddell shared a closing remark.
She said, “Thank you for showing up today, and thank you for coming and for being yourselves and being vulnerable.”
