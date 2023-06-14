During the summer months in Red Wing, Central Park is bustling with live music, food trucks and hundreds of concert-goers on lawn chairs and blankets every Wednesday evening.
This summer, concerts in the park begin at 7 p.m. and run from June 7 to August 30.
With new musicians taking the stage each week, performances range from indigenous hip-hop to soulful blues.
Last Wednesday, more than 200 people gathered for the first concert in Central Park, performed by a folk Americana trio called the Tennessee Stiffs.
Before the performance began, Executive Director of Red Wing Arts Emily Guida Foos grabbed a microphone and walked on stage to make a few announcements.
“It’s been a joy for Red Wing Arts to grow and present and bring this community alive with creativity,” Guida Foos said. “That is part of our mission and our vision, and concerts [are] one of those things.”
Guida Foos then acknowledged the volunteers for their hours upon hours of work to make these events possible.
“It’s because of all of our members and donors and sponsors that we are able to produce events like this,” she said. “We have a lot of sponsors this year and it’s awesome to have the support of our businesses and community.”
With a warm welcome to the Tennessee Stiffs, lead vocalist Cara Jane Sadler walked onto the stage and approached a microphone.
“It’s the first [concert], it’s official, the pressure’s on,” Sadler remarked. “But I love seeing the crowd. It’s a perfect evening, thank y’all for coming out.”
Harmonica solos, bass guitars and strong vocals rang out from the bandshell, filling the historic downtown Red Wing with live music once more.
2023 Concert in the Park Schedule
June 14– The Local Hooligans, Rock
June 21– Harlow, Folk
June 28– Sheldon Theatre Brass Band
July 5– Mike Munson, Americana
July 12– Salsa de Sol, Salsa
July 15– River Town Throw Down: Local Favorites Edition featuring Brent & Sheena, Tony Cuchetti and Them Pesky Kids
July 19– Thomas X, Indigenous Hip Hop
July 26– Patchouli & Terra Guitarra, New Wave Flamenco
August 2– Bluedog, Blues
August 9– Root River Jam, Americana
August 16– Driving the View, PowerPop
August 23– Grimm & Cruz, Jazz
August 30– SmallTown Strings, Bluegrass
