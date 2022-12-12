The Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center is filled with laughter and chatting on Monday nights.
From 6-8 p.m. Red Wing Arts retail manager Ashley Andrews hosts an open studio for teens 13 and older to come and get creative.
“We started in August and any teens can come in and work on art projects they have from school or personal projects or we can work on things they haven’t done before or don’t have the opportunity to do in school,” she said.
In Red Wing, there are not many designated places for teens to go and socialize when they aren’t in school.
With this program, Red Wing Arts has provided a place for teens to come and make friends while also working on and learning about art.
Andrews got the idea after realizing the need for something like this for the youth in the community.
“It’s a safe space for teens to have on a Monday night,” Andrews said. “We have some teenage students that are interns, and they work for us. It’s something that has been important to me for them to have an outside of school space to work on art that they want to do and I decided to put this together.”
On a recent Monday about eight students came to work on art projects, participate in the group activity and just hang out.
Some of them had been coming to Teen Studio since the beginning in August. For others, it was their first time coming.
Many of the students there have become friends and have encouraged each other to come to join each week.
Andrews started the program after talking with some of the young workers at Red Wing Arts that have expressed interest in something like this. Many of those workers come to Teen Studio each week.
“I work here, but I’m not really an artist so it is nice to learn new things,” one student said.
Andrews sometimes preps activities for attendees, and she plans demonstrations. Those in attendance are free to work on whatever they would like whether it be an art project for school or something she planned for them.
This past week they made their own gift wrap for presents in celebration of the upcoming holidays. It is a way for the students to get creative and make time for art.
“I used to draw, but I haven’t in a while and I thought I should come and try to get back into that a little,” another student said.
Teen Studio is always free and donations can be made when attending. The last Teen Studio for the year is on Dec. 12.
“There is a suggested $5 donation, but we won’t turn anyone away if they can’t do that. There isn’t a need to register, but I’m always available through email for questions,” she said.
Andrews is in the process of planning the 2023 Teen Studio schedule, the first date back in the new year will be Jan. 23.
For more information and questions Andrew can be reached at ashley@redwingarts.org.
