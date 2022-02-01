During sixth hour last semester, a group of Hudson High School students sat in desks in Greg Gamache’s classroom. His knowledge on World War II kept students' eyes and ears glued to the historical knowledge he had on the era.
Gamache asked them questions to go beyond the facts they’d learned. “Why do you think this happened” or “What if that hadn’t happened?”
“You can’t Google these things,” Gamache said.
In the elective World War II class filled with ninth through 12th graders, two freshmen, Carter Caruso and his best friend William Hodgson, were particularly engaged by the class.
The were researching a particular World War II plane as a project for the class and happened to be heading on a vacation that would bring them face to face with the bomber they’d been studying – the North American B-25 Mitchell, a plane introduced in 1941.
Caruso and Hodgson promised Gamache they would take lots of pictures of the various planes at the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum.
With the dream of becoming a pilot himself, Hodgson was eager to see and learn about the planes and pilots from the earlier war era.
He joked with Gamache, as was the dynamic of the class; if he got him a ride on the World War II plane, would he have to take his final exam?
Gamache, not knowing the drive of Hodgson and Caruso, joked and replied that a plane ride would get him out of his final exam, maybe even giving the class all A’s.
Hodgson and Caruso started devising a plan.
They floated the idea around to their sixth-hour classmates; a tight-knit group of students.
Having plans to go back to Arizona to take a ride in the B-25 with his grandfather, Hodgson’s knew that there was a similar opportunity in the Twin Cities they could gift Gamache.
They just needed a bit of help.
Luckily, their classmates were as motivated to show their appreciation for their teacher as were Hodgson and Caruso. They raised more than the $450 needed to send their beloved teacher on a once-in-a-lifetime flight in a World War II bomber plane.
On the last day of the semester, the class concluded their final presentations.
A Harry Styles T-shirt and a card signed by the whole class were presented to Gamache, incited by an inside joke. As a World War II example, Gamache and the class had viewed Dunkirk, which stars the one-and-only, Harry Styles.
This wasn’t the first nod to the artist. A cutout of Styles already stands next to a cutout of Tom Hanks in Gamache’s room. Both gifted by students.
In awe of the kindness of his class and laughing alongside the high schoolers, Gamache had no idea what was coming next.
Caruso, Hodgson and the rest of the sixth-hour class presented Gamache with the gift of flight.
“He was in disbelief,” the boys said.
As he began to describe the moment, Gamache got emotional, as he did in the room that day with his students.
“To have students do something like that,” Gamche said. “It’s priceless.”
Gamache preaches the importance of experiences to his students. They were listening.
After years of gambling with COVID-19 and trying to navigate the new terrain, Gamache has had a phenomenal year with all of his students back in the classroom.
But his students met adversity with compassion and excellence.
“Teaching is a two-way street,” he said. Capitalizing on the insight of the young people that sit in front of him on a daily basis, Gamache doesn’t submit to the teaching style of lecture.
“Students are underestimated,” Gamache said. “They want to be challenged.”
He asks them questions. He encourages curiosity. He approaches students with trust, positivity and respect, earning their continued adoration.
“It’s so humbling to be a teacher,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.