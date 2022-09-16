Ta Coumba T. Aiken made his way back to Red Wing to talk with the community at his “Just My Imagination” exhibit at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery.
The exhibit made its debut in August and contains several pieces from Aiken’s collection. Some of the artworks are being exhibited for the first time in the Depot Gallery.
Aiken is a 2022 Guggenheim Fellow and has won numerous other awards including a Pollock–Krasner Foundation Fellowship and a Bush Foundation Visual Arts Fellowship.
According to his website, “He has participated in the creation of over 300 murals and public art sculptures with themes ranging from local history to the artist's own style of rhythmic pattern and spirit writing.”
At the artist talk Aiken explained some of the inspiration behind his artwork.
“In a way these paintings may be portraits from moments in my life. In ways that I saw things structurally and spiritually. Sometimes I use representational stuff in my work. I didn’t see this woman in Evanston, but when I got to Evanston I knew who this girl was,” Aiken said about his painting At a Glance.
Someone asked about the story behind his piece Can I get a Witness that is on display in the gallery.
“When I look at this I see a young lady and she changes as she grows. Can I get a Witness can have something to do with ‘does anyone see me.’ There are so many parts to this,” Aiken said.
Aiken explains that there are multiple interpretations of his works. In his art he encourages people to find their own stories and their own interpretations.
Aiken also talked about his experience with color blindness and working as an artist.
“I’m colorblind, so I see it all, I think I see colors that other people don’t see. The shades and the shadows are like colors to me,” he said.
“We see such a depth of detail that it sometimes is scary. I can see all kinds of things going all kinds of ways,” he continued
He considers himself a healer and hopes to heal people through his artwork.
“I create my art to heal people and their communities by evoking a positive spirit,” he said.
In his website bio he says, “I am a son of a healer. On Dec. 29, 1972, my mother, Janet Aiken died on my 20th birthday leaving me with a legacy of healing. I reluctantly accepted this inheritance as it slowly redefined my art and my determination to heal and use my art as a vehicle for change.”
The art is on display in the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery until Oct. 9. More information about the exhibit and Aikens work can be found at ta-coumba.com.
